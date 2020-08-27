Community celebration planned for first LGBT+ event in Tipperary

The countdown is on for the first Tipperary LGBT+ event, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

Plans for the county’s inaugural Pride parade, which was scheduled for Clonmel this weekend, had to be abandoned once the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

However the organisers decided to go ahead with Pride as a virtual event.

“Pride is a huge thing for everyone in the LGBT+ community,” says one of the organisers, Gerard Sweetman.

“But it’s not just for the LGBT+ community. Our aim is to organise an event for the community to come and enjoy and celebrate,” he says.

“Even if we can’t hold a parade this year, bringing the event into people’s homes is the next best thing.”

The celebrations got underway yesterday, Wednesday, when District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose raised the rainbow Pride flag at LIT Clonmel.

On Saturday LGBTI+ Health South Tipperary coffee and chat will be held from 11am to 12pm at Quigleys in O’Connell Street.

Afterwards the local Pride committee will be at Market Place, next to The Book Market, with LGBTI+ information and supports, Pride stickers and vouchers for rainbow cupcakes at Quigleys.

There will also be an opportunity to have photos taken with the garda Pride car from 1pm to 3pm. This will be followed by the raising of the Pride flag at the garda station in Clonmel.

At 4pm it’s back to Quigleys for the cutting of the Tipperary Clonmel Pride rainbow cake.

The online Pride parade will be held on Sunday on the Facebook page Tipperary Clonmel Community Pride, starting at 3pm.

It will begin with a message from the Pride committee and chairperson, followed by performances by local singers Jamie Kavanagh, Aimee O’Brien and Uproar Rock Chorus.

And Pride DJ Nigel Byrne will play some tunes via Facebook live. All events will have social distance measures in place and the Pride committee will be wearing face coverings.

For more Tipperary news read Increase in number of Covid-19 cases at Cahir meat processing plant