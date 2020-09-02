Tipperary enterprise centres urged to apply for funding to assist recovery from Covid-19 pandemic 

Enterprise Ireland’s Manager of Regions and Enterprise urged Enterprise Centres in Tipperary to apply for funding under a new €12m fund to help them recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Mark Christal, Enteprise Ireland’s manager of regions and enterprise, said funding of between €10,000 and €150,000 per centre is available under the new fund announced in recent weeks by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD.

“Enterprise Centres provide a critical regional infrastructure for entrepreneurs, start-up companies and small enterprise.

“The €12m Enterprise Centre Fund, available through Enterprise Ireland, provides financial support to help eligible Enterprise Centres to continue to provide important services to start-ups in towns and villages across Ireland. These Enterprise Centres have a key role in supporting regional enterprise and contributing to economic recovery, post Covid-19.

“Grant funding of between €10,000 and €150,000 per enterprise centre is available. Both not-for-profit and for-profit enterprise centres are eligible.

“The grants will help them implement a recovery plan to reboot their centres over the next six to twelve months.

“There has already been strong interest in the scheme but as the closing date for applications approaches I would urge all enterprise centres in Tipperary to examine this funding stream immediately,” concluded Mark Christal.

Further information on how to apply is available at

www.enterprise-ireland.com/enterprisecentrescheme or contact your regional Enterprise Ireland office. The closing date for applications is noon on Wednesday September 30.