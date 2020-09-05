Tipperary Deaths – Saturday, September 5

Late Margaret Meehan (née Carew)

Drumline, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare and late of Kilmore, Dundrum, Tipperary

Peacefully at home.

Deeply missed by her loving family, husband Pat, brothers John and James, sisters Teresa, Josie and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in The Wells Church Newmarket On Fergus this Sunday (6th September) at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Bunratty.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors.

Late David (Dave) Hughes

Perrystown, Dublin / Kilcommon, Tipperary

Hughes, David (Dave), Perrystown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Kilcommon, Thurles, September 3rd 2020 at St James’ Hospital. Son of the late John and Katherine.

Dave, a great Dad, will be sadly missed by his two sons Danny and Jack and their Mum Carol, sister Helen, brothers Tom, Seán and Pádraig and their wives and partners, nephews Barry, David, Andrew, Conor and Ryan, nieces Cassie and Kate, cousins TJ, Eileen and Ger, all his extended family along with the Cunningham family and his large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence this Sunday from 2 o’ clock to 6 o’ clock for family and close friends (House Private). Arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon on Monday 7th for 1 o’ clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation.

In line with current HSE and Government guidelines, attendance number will be restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend mass, but due to restrictions cannot, can view the mass on the link: churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices

Late Anne (Nancy) Ryan (née O'Dwyer)

Rosbeg, Annacarty, Tipperary

Ryan (nee O’Dwyer) Anne (Nancy), (Rosbeg, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary), died peacefully with her family by her side on September 4th 2020, at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, wife of the late Christy, sister of the late Noel O’Dwyer.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her sons Matthew, LJ and John (Kilkenny), daughters Margaret Crosse (Cashel) and Mary Ryan (Fermoy), brother Pat, sister-in-law Noelle, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. R.I.P.

Reposing at her home Saturday, 5th September. Nancy’s Funeral Mass will be held Sunday at 1 o’c in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family wish for Government guidelines to be observed. (Reposing is for her family and close friends and Funeral Mass will be private). Family flowers only please.

Late April Miranda Sherlock (née Birt)

Kingswell, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Sherlock (nee Birt), Kingswell Tipperary and late of Surrey England after an illness bravely borne. April Miranda, predeceased by her mother Eithne, father Jeffrey and beloved uncle Terry Hyland.

April is survived by her heartbroken aunt Bried Hyland, cousins James & Kevin Hyland, Sarah Grant and Siobhan Hyland-Ryan, their spouses Livia, Andrew and Michael John, her cousins in Ireland and England, her uncles Rory Hyland, Tipperary Town, and Kieran Hyland UK, aunts Geraldine and Brenda UK her dear friends Suzy and Clare and her many many friends and relatives. R.I.P.

Requiem Mass for family on Sunday (6th Sept). at 2pm in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town and interment of ashes immediately afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Donations, if desired, to The Mid West Cancer Foundation.

Late Rimas Valaitis

Abbey Street, Cahir, Tipperary

Rimas passed away unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, family, relatives and friends.

Funeral cortége will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Saturday afternoon at 12:30pm, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for 1pm Requiem Mass. A private cremation service will take place after the Mass. R.I.P.

Due to current government restrictions, Rimas' Mass will be strictly for family and close friends. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, you may do so via the link below, or you can email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your condolences onto the Valaitis family.

Thank you for understanding at this difficult time.