Gardaí investigate break-in at Tipperary building site

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a wacker plate from a building site near Fethard.

The tool was stolen from the site at Kiltinan, Fethard between 11pm on Saturday, September 5 and 7am on Sunday, September 6.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious activity in that area on the night in question or has information that may assist their investigation into the crime to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.