Digital hub offering office space to small firms and remote workers to open in Carrick-on-Suir

A digital hub offering office space to small firms and people working remotely will open its doors at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall on Thursday, September 17.

The opening of the Stable Lane Digital Hub will mark the culmination of two years of planning involving the investment of €35,000 in fitting out the top floor of the Town Hall with office furniture, equipment and high speed broadband facilities.

The hub is spearheaded by Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee (COSTEDC) and is the first of 13 enterprise initiatives proposed in the Carrick-on-Suir Strategic Vision 2030 plan for the town’s economic development.

COSTEDC chairman Tony Musiol said the hub can accommodate up to 18 workers but will only be able to accommodate about nine workers while the Covid-19 social distancing restrictions are in place.

He revealed there are already two possible clients interested in renting out work space at the hub but they are waiting until its doors open to really begin promoting it to small firms and remote workers.

He believes this is a good time to open the hub in light of the increase in remote working due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Aisling O’Connor, who managed Dungarvan Enterprise Centre for the past three and a half years, has been appointed CEO of Stable Lane Digital Hub.

Mr Musiol said Ms O’Connor attracted a variety of start up and small businesses to Dungarvan Enterprise Centre and filled the centre’s office space to capacity

She also led the project of transforming Dungarvan Enterprise Centre into a thriving co-working hub to meet the increasing demand for flexible workspaces outside the major cities.

Ms O’Connor said she was very excited to be part of the Stable Lane Digital Hub.

She said the Hub will be ideal for companies wishing to retain their talent and engage with new talent who do not wish to commute, as well as entrepreneurs, SMEs and remote workers.

Ms O’Connor pointed out that in addition to high speed broadband and cost effective work spaces, the Hub will have a conference/meeting facility for its clients and will provide mentoring and business support for entrepreneurs and small companies working in the digital sector from south Tipperary, north Waterford and south Kilkenny.

COSTEDC hopes in the future to open a second digital hub in Carrick-on-Suir.