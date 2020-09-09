New state-of-the-art technology a boost for Tipperary stroke patients

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has installed the first ARTIS icono angiography system from Siemens Healthineers in Ireland during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aided by digitalised healthcare applications and remote support platforms, the state-of-the-art technology provides high image quality, bolstering stroke and neuroradiology procedures across Ireland.

The machine was purchased under the National Equipment Replacement Programme in March 2020.

As one of two neuroradiology service providers in Ireland, CUH provide care to patients from hospitals throughout the South/South West Hospital Group and the South West Region, which includes Limerick University Hospital.

To meet the evolving needs of patients with neurological impairment in the region, the radiology department at CUH chose to replace the current angiography equipment with the ARTIS icono biplane from Siemens Healthineers.

The ARTIS icono biplane angiography system is set to support precision medicine by helping to individualise treatment for stroke patients, with functionality optimised for neurology procedures. Offering syngo DynaCT High Speed and syngo DynaCT Sine Spin, the ARTIS icono allows reduced representation of artefacts and significantly decreases the time needed for low-contrast 3D imaging.

The ARTIS icono incorporates Case Flows amongst other tools to simplify procedures and speed up workflows. The addition of remote support platforms, such as Smart Remote Services, has also been key to the prompt and safe implementation of the system, while they continue to remotely monitor the performance and condition of the technology.

CUH CEO Ger O’Callaghan said: “CUH has the busiest stroke service in Ireland. It is one of two designated comprehensive stroke centres in the country and is tasked with providing acute endovascular intervention, or thrombectomy for the Munster region. In recent months we have seen some extraordinary patient outcomes due to the excellent stroke care provided by the CUH team. I fully support our collective goal of continuing with the development of a comprehensive stroke service here at CUH that can deliver world class stroke care for the people of Munster."

CUH interventional neuroradiologist Dr Gerald Wyse said instilling greater clinical confidence by delivering better clinical outcomes to patients is at the core of everything they do. "The new technology and improved visualisation of the Siemens Healthineers ARTIS icono means certain suspected stroke patients do not need to go through conventional imaging pathways. This is highly efficient as they can be taken directly to the angiography laboratory for diagnosis and treatment. This has, in a very short time, proved to be indispensable for neuroradiology," he said.