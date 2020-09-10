MIC Thurles student raising funds for Crumlin with charity skydive

A Mary Immaculate student is going to great heights to raise much needed funds for Crumlin Children’s Hospital this September.

Edwina Cleere from Moyne Templetuohy was inspired to take part in a charity skydive after seeing first hand the impact volunteering work can have. In 2016, while still a student at the Presentation Thurles, Edwina took part in a charity trip to Calcutta and has remained passionate about charity work ever since.

Speaking to the Tipperary Star, Edwina said she hopes the money raised will help children on their road to recovery.

“I feel that Crumlin is such a fantastic hospital, which gives some children a home away from home, they have great facilities there but I still feel they are under funded by the government, which is why I felt the need to do my part to get the hospital as much funds as possible.”

Edwina will join 22 other volunteers, including Dublin blogger Aobhie Devlin, for the skydive at Kilkenny Airfield on September 19.

To date the group have raised almost €26,000 for the charity.

To donate visit JustGiving.com/fundraising /edwinaspage. Donations can be made until Sunday, September 13.