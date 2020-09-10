Former President Mary McAleese hikes Slievenamon with Tipperary’s Roz Purcell for TV show

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese hiked to the summit of Slievenamon in the company of food and fitness blogger Roz Purcell for a television show last week.

They hiked to the top of Tipperary's iconic peak on Roz’s 30th birthday last Thursday for the All Walks of Life show that Mrs McAleese hosts.

Roz hails from Killurney at the foot of Slievenamon and knows the mountain like the back of her hand since childhood.

The former model was delighted to share a hike with the former president and introduced her to the mountain's beauty, Coincidentally, the walk took place on the same day as Roz’s 30th birthday.

For lunch they enjoyed a selection of takeaway food from Dooks Fine Foods in Fethard.

In All Walks of Life, former President McAleese brings a diverse selection of people on spiritual journeys along some of Ireland's most stunning and ancient pilgrim trails.

Tapping into her own sense that Irish spirituality is uniquely rooted in our landscape, the former president talks to her walking companions about how life has shaped their values and beliefs (or lack of them), and how those values have shaped their lives.

The series begins on RTE on Friday, January 17.