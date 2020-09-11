Gardaí investigate theft of dog from Tipperary home 

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a dog from a home in the Mullinahone area on Wednesday night.

The small black hunting dog was stolen from a shed at the house at Ballyvadlea, Mullinahone around 11.45pm on September 9. The dog's owner spotted two men leaving the shed and one of them held a baseball bat. When he intervened, he was hit on the arm with the bat and the burglars made their escape.

Gardaí say a suspicious white Volkswagen Caddy was seen in the area in the days surrounding the incident.

They have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Ballyvadlea area on Wednesday night to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.