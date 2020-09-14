Three charged after Tipperary robbery and assault

Gardaí have arrested and charged three people in relation to a robbery and assault in Tipperary.

The incident occurred at Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary on Saturday.

It’s understood a 30-year-old man was assaulted and had his car keys and wallet taken during the incident. The injured man declined medical treatment. His car was then stolen but was recovered a short time later by gardaí.

Two men (30s and 40s) and a woman (30s) were arrested that evening and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Clonmel District Court this Monday at 11.30am.