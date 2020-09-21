Carrick-on-Suir to celebrate Sam Bennett’s Tour de France achievements with cavalcade of cars and bikes this evening 

Cyclist Sam Bennett's Green Jersey winning achievement in the Tour de France will be celebrated in style in his hometown of Carrick-on-Suir this evening (Monday, September 21) with a parade of cars and bikes through the town centre.

The cavalcade of up to 50 cars decked out in banners and flags will be led by cyclists from Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club. The celebratory parade will do three laps of the town centre and will leave from the Super Valu Car Park at 7pm.

Organisers have advised that due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions people participating in the cavalcade must stay in their cars. A maximum of 50 cars will be allowed to take part and people are asked to disperse as soon as the event is finished.