Speeding traffic on Tipperary road is now 'out of control'

The problem of speeding traffic along Marlfield Road seemed to be getting out of control, Cllr. Michael Murphy told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

This was an ongoing issue on the road from the top of the hill on the way to the town, between Inis na Managh and the houses at the top of the hill, he stated.

Cllr. Murphy called for the introduction of measures that would reduce the speed, having regard to the volume and speed of the traffic and the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

In his report District Administrator Michael Moroney stated that the council was currently investigating the most appropriate measures to adopt along this straight section of Marlfield Road in order to address the speeding issues.

