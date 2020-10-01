Carrick-on-Suir business group welcomes town's new digital hub

Carrick-on-Suir Business Association has welcomed the Stable Lane Digital Hub as the first step forward in bringing more workers into Carrick-on-Suir town centre.

The Hub provides office desks with high speed internet access for rent and is located on the top floor of Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall.

The initiative, spearheaded by Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee (COSTEDC), opened its doors to its first clients today ( Thursday, October 1).

DELIGHTED

Seamus Campbell of Carrick-on-Suir Business Association said their members were absolutely delighted the hub has been developed.

“We have been heavily involved in it through Maurice Power who represents the association on COSTEDC.

“This is the first step in bringing more people into the town centre to do business .”

Stable Lane Digital Hub already has six clients signed up to use its office facilities.

One of these clients is Intellicom, a large telecommunications company that has decided to base a satellite office at the hub.

The hub has office desk spaces for 16 workers spread over two offices.

WORK SPACES

Half that number of work spaces are currently available for use due to the Covid-19 pandemic social distancing restrictions.