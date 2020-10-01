Dr Tony Holohan to return to work as Chief Medical Officer

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the HSE is to return to work as the Covid-19 pandemic second wave continues.

The Limerick born doctor became well known and regarded by the Irish public for his nightly televised update for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) after the pandemic hit the country last February.

He had stepped back for family reasons, to spend time with his family and to help care for his wife who has terminal cancer. His role was filled temporarily by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn.

Today the Irish Times says sources have confirmed that Dr Holohan will return to his role next Monday.

Dr Holohan's wife is understood to be receiving continuing care.