Planning lodged for the construction of eight apartments and four houses in Tipperary

Planning has been lodged for the construction of eight apartments and four houses in Tipperary.

Robert Jackman and Milo Cudihy have made the application to Tipperary County Council for the works on Carrick Street, Mullinahone.

The applications seeks the demolition of two existing buildings and also for planning permission to construct eight apartments and four houses together with the construction of a new vehicular entrance, roads, footpaths, common areas, underground services, foul and surface water networks, bin storage area, all boundary treatments, general lighting and all associated site development works.

The works as listed are located within the curtilage of Record of Protected Structures, being a medieval castle.

A decision is due by the local authority on November 24.