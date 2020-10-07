Traffic calming measures to be installed around two rural Tipperary schools 

Traffic calming measures are to be put in place by Tipperary County Council around Mullinahone and Drangan National Schools later this month, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting was told.

District Engineer Willie Corby said the projects will be rolled out when the schoolchildren are on their mid-term break at the end of October.

The traffic calming measures at Drangan NS will involve an investment of €5,360 while the road marking and traffic calming project at Mullinahone NS will cost €2,680.