Burglars stole substantial sum of cash from Tipperary service station 

A substantial sum of cash was stolen from a County Tipperary service station in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The break-in occurred at the service station located at Monard around 5am on October 6.

Gardaí said a suspicious black saloon car was seen in the area around the time of the raid and have appealed to anyone who saw the vehicle to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station.

Service stations were also burgled in Six-Mile-Bridge in County Clare and Newport the same night. Gardaí in Tipperary Town are investigating whether there was a connection between them and the burglary of the Monard service station.

Anyone with information that may assist the Monard service station burglary investigation should contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.