Tipperary householders won’t quality for septic tank upgrade grant unless inspection is carried out first 

Tipperary householders seeking a grant to upgrade their septic tank system have been warned their application won’t be considered if they carry out works before an inspection is carried out by Tipperary County Council.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke highlighted the experience of a young couple who got upgrade works done to a very high standard on the septic tank system at their home and didn’t get the grant because an inspection wasn’t carried out first before they started the project.

“It’s critical that an inspection is carried out first. This young couple starting out in life have missed out on a grant of up to €5,000,” he told Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall.

Paddy O’Dwyer of Tipperary County Council’s Environment & Climate Action Department said it was important that this message got out clearly to the public.

“I know that couple. Unfortunately the rules are there. They are black and white and that is just the way it is,” he said.

Mr O’Dwyer said the council did 40 inspections countywide this year and the Septic Tank Grant scheme’s purpose was to ensure septic tanks won’t cause any further deterioration in water quality.

Grant capped at €5,000

He explained the grant covers 85 per cent of the cost of the works and is capped at €5,000. The grants were originally only available to households that failed a septic tank inspection.

They are now also available to houses located in areas designated as Prioritised Areas of Action and High Status Objective Catchment Areas in the county. The High Status Areas Objective Areas are in the catchment areas of the rivers Linguan, Burncourt, Tar, Clodiagh, Aughanglanny, Ollatrim, Doonane and Newport.

The grants are available to those who registered their tank before February 1, 2013 and to those who register their septic tank at www.protectourwater.ie if their septic tank was installed after that date.

Information on how to apply for a Septic Tank Grant and the qualifying criteria are available on Tipperary County Council’s website: www.tipperarycoco.ie.