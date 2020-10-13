Revealed: Clonmel granted €40,000 to improve access to town with pedestrian laneway

Tipperary is set to receive €141,000 funding under the latest round of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The scheme supports the rejuvenation of rural towns and villages through projects that will have a viable, long-term benefit.

Senator Garret Ahearn confirmed that Clonmel will receive €40,000 for the reopening of a pedestrian laneway to provide greater accessibility into Clonmel town centre and Cahir will also receive €40,000 for improvements to Inch field which include the provision of an outdoor seating area and installation of appropriate planting and landscaping.

Ballingarry village was also successful and will receive €25,000 for the enhancement of its Community Centre and some enhancements to the village itself while Borrisokane will get €36,000 towards the refurbishment of an area at the new entrance of the town park.

Senator Garret Ahearn said: “The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a key initiative under the Action Plan for Rural Development and is part of a range of measures to support the revitalisation of rural Ireland under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration Programme.”



These projects cover a range of activities, from improving the public realm, to job-creation initiatives such as the development of enterprise hubs and digital hubs. The Scheme has become an integral part of the Government’s drive to support rural Ireland.

It provides funding of up to €200,000 for projects that make our towns more attractive places in which to live and work.

The scheme is administered through the Local Authorities, who work closely with local communities and local businesses to develop and implement proposals that can make a lasting impact in revitalising rural towns and villages across the country.

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now in its fifth year and is a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland in a very practical way,” Senator Ahearn added.