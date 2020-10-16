Revealed: Planning application for 20m mast in Tipperary deemed 'refused' by council
A planning application for a 20m mast in Tipperary has been deemed "refused".
Eircom Ltd made the application for the erection of a 20m lattice telecommunications support structure together with antennas, dishes and associated equipment enclosed in security fencing at Market Place, Clonmel.
However, Tipperary County Council has refused the application.
