Roz Purcell loving 'pretty awesome' 5km radius back home in Tipperary
Roz Purcell has returned to Tipperary for lockdown
Model Roz Purcell is spending lockdown in Tipperary, as Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are set to come into effect at midnight this Wednesday.
Roz’s Dubin house is currently undergoing renovations, and she took to Instagram to share some photos of her time exploring the Tipperary countryside.
My stay at home has made me really consider building an eco cabin in the woods on the mountain. - look at the last pic for some serious cabin porn ( all in the future I hope!) me WILLAY, some kunekunes, the feral cats The house in Dub was meant to take 2 weeks it’s now been 6 so not sure when I’ll be back at this rate but I’ll enjoy the escape while I can!
“My stay at home has made me really consider building an eco cabin in the woods on the mountain,” Roz told her 447,000 Instagram followers.
“The house in Dublin was meant to take two weeks. It’s now been six [weeks], so not sure when I’ll be back at this rate but I’ll enjoy the escape while I can,” she said.
In another Instagram post, Roz described her 5km radius back in Tipperary as “pretty awesome”.
