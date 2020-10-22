Tipperary horse trainer Pat Coffey passes away following tragic accident

Tributes have been paid to Tipperary horse trainer Pat Coffey who died following a tragic accident in Portroe on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Coffey, who ran Boulagloss Stables in Carrigatoher, passed away after he sustained fatal injuries following a fall from a horse and cart at Killoran.

Mr Coffey was a highly respected horse trainer who enjoyed many successes in the point-to-point fields.

The other occupant of the cart, a male youth in his late teens, was uninjured.

The accident occurred at 1:30pm on Wednesday, October 21 at Portroe, County Tipperary.

Gardai say there were no other vehicles involved and it is being treated as a tragic accident.

The road was closed for a time for a technical examination but has since reopened to the public.