South Tipperary General Hospital cancels memorial service for bereaved families due to Covid restrictions

Due to the new restrictions announced by the Government, management at South Tipperary General Hospital and Gynae/EPAU staff have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual service of remembrance for bereaved parents and their families.

Hospital management are instead inviting people to light a candle in their homes in remembrance on Friday, November 13 at 7pm. Candles will also be lit in the hospital oratory in support of bereaved parents and families.

The Gynae/EPAU staff and hospital management are truly sorry not to be able to gather to honour and recognise the precious short lives of all babies and infants who have passed away.