Councillors’ objection to loss of south Tipperary coroner is being raised with Justice Department

Tipperary County Council is to write to the Department of Justice highlighting its elected members’ objection to amalgamating the county’s coroners’ districts with south Tipperary set to lose its coroner next year.

A motion calling on the council to write to the Department objecting to the amalgamation of Tipperary North and South Coronial Districts was unanimously approved at last week’s county council meeting.

It emerged at the meeting that the north Tipperary coroner, who will assume the functions of the south Tipperary coroner after south Tipperary coroner Paul Morris’ retirement next June, will be responsible for appointing a deputy coroner.

But Clonmel councillor Richie Molloy, who condemned the amalgamation as a “further downgrading of Clonmel”, expressed doubt over whether a deputy will be appointed.

Newcastle Cllr Máirín McGrath (Ind), who proposed the motion, condemned the amalgamation as disappointing and warned having just one coroner in the north will have a negative impact on the south of the county. “The work of the coroner is so sensitive and it needs to be done in a timely fashion,” she argued.

Cllr Molloy (Ind) said he was very disappointed to hear the coroner’s post in Clonmel was being discontinued

He didn’t agree one coroner was sufficient for a county of Tipperary’s size and expressed concern that people from the south of the county grieving the loss of loved ones in car crashes and to suicide will have to travel to Nenagh for inquests.

Cllr Molloy said the coroner’s court in Clonmel seemed to deal with more inquest cases than Nenagh and there was a fantastic court office in Clonmel.

“Everything is being driven towards Nenagh,” he complained.

In a written response to the motion, the council outlined the 2011 Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act provides for a reduction in the number of coroners over time evolving the service into a regional structure.

It stipulates that when a coroner vacancy arises in a local authority area with more than one coronial district, the Minister for Justice may, after consulting with the local authority, direct the role be taken over by the coroner serving in a neighbouring district within the same council area.

The council said south Tipperary’s coroner was due to retire in 2019 but the council secured ministerial consent to extend his contract up to June 24, 2021.

The Minister also agreed that from June 25 next year, Tipperary’s coronial districts would be amalgamated with north Tipperary’s coroner becoming coroner for the amalgamated districts.

Council meeting administrator Ger Walsh told the council meeting, they must have regard to the 2011 law and pointed to the coroner’s responsibility to appoint a deputy.

Cllr Molloy responded that as a councillor from the south of the county he wasn’t happy with the amalgamation and he believed councillors’ objection to this should be conveyed to the Department of Justice.

He accepted there was provision to appoint a deputy but wondered: “How do we know if he will?”

Council CEO Joe MacGrath promised to convey to the Department of Justice the sentiments of councillors in relation to the general principle of the need for two coroners.