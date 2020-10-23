Tipperary man pleads guilty in Circuit Court to having a firearm and ammunition without certificate

A Clonmel man has pleaded guilty at Clonmel Circuit Court to possessing a fire arm and shotgun cartridges without a firearm certificate.

Paul Ahearn of 113 Bianconi Drive, Clonmel pleaded guilty to committing both offences in county Tipperary on November 5 last year when he was arraigned at a recent sitting of the court.

Mr Ahearn’s barrister requested the case be adjourned for the production of a Probation Service report on his client, whom he pointed out hadn’t any previous convictions.

Judge Patrick Meghan adjourned the case to the December 3 sitting of Clonmel Circuit Court for the production of a Probation Report and remanded the defendant on continuing bail.