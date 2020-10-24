Polish man pleads guilty at Clonmel Circuit Court to assaulting a woman in Tipperary

A Clonmel based man pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman when he appeared before Clonmel Circuit Court.

Krystof Pilarski of 8 Riverview Court, Irishtown pleaded guilty to assaulting and harming the woman in County Tipperary on August 20, 2019 when he was arraigned at a recent sitting of the court.

Defence barrister Edward O’Mahony requested a Probation Service report on his client.

He said Mr Pilarski hadn’t any previous convictions and was a Polish national living in Ireland three years.

Judge Patrick Meghan ordered the Probation Report and remanded Mr Pilarski on bail to appear before Clonmel Circuit Court on December 4.