Polish man pleads guilty at Clonmel Circuit Court to assaulting a woman in Tipperary

A Clonmel based man pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman when he appeared before Clonmel Circuit Court.  

Krystof Pilarski of 8 Riverview Court, Irishtown pleaded guilty to assaulting and harming the woman in County Tipperary on August 20, 2019 when he was arraigned at a recent sitting of the court. 

Defence barrister Edward O’Mahony requested a Probation Service report  on his client. 

He said Mr Pilarski hadn’t any previous convictions and was a Polish national living in Ireland three years. 

Judge Patrick Meghan ordered the Probation Report and remanded Mr Pilarski on bail to appear before Clonmel Circuit Court on December 4.

 

 