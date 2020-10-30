Halloween scarecrow invasion hits Knockavilla, Dundrum and Donaskeigh

An army of Halloween scarecrows has invaded the quiet, rural communities of Knockavilla, Dundrum and Donaskeigh and they are standing guard outside homes, schools and businesses this week.

The Covid-19 restrictions may have cancelled Halloween trick-or-treating, parties and bonfires but Knockavilla Community Council’s Halloween Scarecrow competition in aid of the Irish Cancer Society’s Cups Against Breast Cancer campaign has amply filled the void.

Scarecrows have been popping up around the three neighbouring communities since the beginning of this month. Many carry a message inviting people who come to view them to donate €4 to the Cups Against Breast Cancer campaign.

Kieran Slattery of Knockavilla Community Council said there was a huge response to the competition, which attracted more than 80 entries by Bank Holiday Monday when judging took place. “We organised the competition for a bit of community spirit and a bit of craic and everyone has bought into it,”Kieran told The Nationalist.

They certainly have. The imagination, humour and creativity the people of Knockavilla, Dundrum and Donaskeigh have shown in their scarecrow creations is truly impressive.

Scarecrows seem to have joined the workforce of many local businesses. Toolbox Tommy sitting in a forklift wearing a high-vis jacket and hard hat is employee of the month at Dundrum Transport while the village’s Premier Vets has a new veterinary surgeon with a plastic bucket head who is helping a scarecrow cow to calf. Meanwhile, a lazy scarecrow mechanic sitting down for a cup of tea on top of a bundle of old tyres at Bishopswood, Dundrum declares “Pressure is for Tyres”.

The pubs maybe closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions but that is not stopping a group of scarecrow pals enjoying an outdoor pint at an alternative Bertie’s Bar in Dundrum.

Other scarecrows are happy acting as sentries at house entrances, climbing poles and trees, hanging out on walls or sitting around garden tables.

They range from the gruesome headless horseman in a garden of a Knockavilla house to the ghoulish Woodgate witch dressed in a Tipp jersey hanging from a pole.

There are even some celebrity scarecrows. Superman has turned up outside a house at Ballinahinch while Shrek is sitting outside a home at Gortussa.

Kim Crowdashin is hanging out on the Boro Road while Donald Trump’s scarecrow alter ego brought some Detol to Knockavilla to protect the village from Covid-19 and declared he would make Knockavilla Great Again.

Local schools have also joined in the fun.

The pupils of Knockavilla National School made 15 scarecrows for the competition while the students at Donaskeigh National School created two giant straw Minions and the supervillain Gru from the Despicable Me movie.

Mr Slattery said due to the massive number of entries they have divided the scarecrow competition into business and private household categories.

The competition, which is sponsored by local personal trainer Lisa O’Keeffe, was judged by Jim Keane and the winners will be announced this weekend.

Check out the print edition of The Nationalist for more photos of the scarecrows from Knockavilla, Dundrum and Donaskeigh.