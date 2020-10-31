Tipperary County Council disposes part of public green area to GAA club 

Tipperary County Council’s elected members have approved the disposal of a section of public green area in Newcastle to the village’s GAA club which plans to use it to extend its all-weather pitch.

The recommendation to dispose the 94.65 square metre plot at Clashganny West to Newcastle GAA Club was proposed and seconded at Tipperary County Council’s October meeting in Littleton.

The site, which the council deemed surplus to requirement, is being disposed to the GAA club on condition the club constructs a new path and gated entrance to Newcastle’s St Mary’s National School.