Tipperary direct provision centre residents performed in worldwide dance challenge 

A group of women living at Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir represented Ireland in a worldwide online dance challenge organised for South Africa’s recent Heritage Day.

They marked the national day by recording themselves doing the Jerusalema dance routine and posting it on You Tube along with thousands of others who performed the dance to the song made popular by South African DJ Master KG

The dance was choreographed by Ketumetse Prudence Gaonwe from South Africa, who has lived at Bridgewater House with her three sons for the past year.

Ketumetse said about 12 women living at the centre performed the dance and they were proud to be the only group from Ireland to participate in the event