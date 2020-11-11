Council pledges to repair Carrick-on-Suir floodgate 

A councillor has highlighted to Tipperary County Council management that one of Carrick-on-Suir’s flood prevention gates leaks water when the river level is high.

Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne requested the council to take action to repair the flood gate at the former Goldcrop site at North Quay at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting.

District Engineer Willie Corby promised to try and sort out the problem with the flood gate. He surmised that the gate’s seams may be gone.