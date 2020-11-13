Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club takes part in international campaign to reduce diabetes

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club has joined with 44,000 Lions Clubs to mark World Diabetes Day this Saturday, November 14.

The 1.4 million members of Lions Clubs International have adopted diabetes prevention as a key project in response to the growing incidence of the condition worldwide.

Lions Clubs in Ireland are organising a variety of projects and events aimed at raising awareness of Type 2 diabetes and promoting healthy lifestyles.

They range from the production of an informative bookmark to the distribution of apples to primary school children to local and national social media and public relation campaigns. Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club members are doing their bit for the campaign by encouraging the people of their town and hinterland to do an online diabetes assessment with Diabetes Ireland.

The Lions Signature Project aims to specifically address the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Eating healthily, increasing physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight, all play a role in preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 Diabetes.

Carrick Lions Club President Brian White said Diabetes Ireland and Diabetes UK (NI) estimates there are 340,000 individuals with diabetes in Ireland of which approximately 80% have Type 2 diabetes.

District Lions Diabetes Team leader Ann Ellis said Lions Clubs International has set a target of one million completed risk assessments by World Diabetes Day on November 14.

She said Lions Clubs Ireland is encouraging all local communities to take the free on-line risk assessment test”.

This can be found at: www.diabetes.ie/are-you-at-

risk-free-diabetes-test/