Carrick-on-Suir St Vincent de Paul group seeks applications for its Christmas toy appeal 

The annual Christmas Toy Appeal is going ahead in Carrick-on-Suir this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its organisers are now seeking applications from local families who wish to receive toys.

Carrick-on-Suir’s St Colman’s Youth Conference of St Vincent de Paul has appealed to local families in need to apply to its Toy Appeal by sending a Whatsapp message to (083) 066 7794 or sending a private message to the conference’s Facebook page.

The closing date for applications is Friday, November 27.

St Colman’s Youth Conference chairperson Adam Hunt said written applications can also be submitted to boxes at St Molleran’s Church and St Nicholas Church in Carrick-on-Suir but they are encouraging people to submit applications via Whatsapp where it’s at all possible.

He stressed that all applications for toys will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

The popular annual Christmas Toy Mass at St Nicholas Church, where people donate toys to the St Colman’s Conference appeal won’t be going ahead in December this year due to the pandemic.

Mr Hunt said instead St Colman’s Conference members will be purchasing toys using funds they have raised for the cause.

While the Covid-19 restrictions make it more difficult for the conference to do the Toy Appeal this year, Mr Hunt said they were anxious to go ahead with it because they expect the number of applications for toys to be slightly up due to the pandemic.