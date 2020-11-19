St Vincent de Paul appeals to Carrick-on-Suir schools to fundraise for its Christmas Food Appeal

Carrick-on-Suir’s St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul is appealing to local schools to fundraise for its annual Christmas Food Appeal, which delivered hampers to 90 lfamilies in need last year.

The conference’s volunteers have changed the operation of the food appeal this year due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Students from Carrick-on-Suir schools normally donate food for the appeal, which is distributed to local families who need it by St Vincent de Paul volunteers.

St Nicholas Conference president Michael Lonergan said members have decided for this year’s appeal to do a combination of food vouchers and hampers.

They will distribute Carrick-on-Suir Gift vouchers and Super Valu vouchers and also get Carrick-on-Suir’s Super Valu to distribute food hampers put together at the store.

Mr Lonergan paid tribute to the students of Carrick-on-Suir’s schools for donating food to the appeal every year and asked them to help St Nicholas Conference again this year by organising fundraising events such as a no-uniform day, quiz or raffle for the appeal.

He said monthly church gate collections were the conference’s main source of income before the pandemic and they have been severely curtailed since March due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The conference was only able to hold church gate collections in September and October when restrictions were more relaxed.

If restrictions are eased in early December, Mr Lonergan is hopeful the club will be able to hold its Christmas collection at St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir, St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen and at churchs in Ballyneale and Grangemockler on December 5 and 6. Anyone wishing to apply for a Christmas Food Appeal voucher or hamper can do so by contacting the St Nicholas Conference's confidential phone line: (086) 2227667.