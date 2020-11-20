Three people taken to hospital with injuries sustained in four-car collision near Tipperary village

Three people were taken to South Tipperary General Hospital yesterday (Thursday) afternoon suffering minor injuries in a four-car road collision near Lisronagh.

The accident occurred on the Clonmel to Fethard Road at 3.30pm and involved two vehicles travelling in the direction of Fethard and two vehicles travelling towards Clonmel.

The Clonmel to Fethard Road was closed for a period of time after the accident and diversions were put in place.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said gardaí investigating the collision have appealed to any witnesses to contact the station at (052) 6122222.