Man to appear before court today charged in relation to thefts from Clonmel cars 

A man aged in his early 20s will appear before Clonmel District Court today charged in relation to thefts from four cars in Clonmel on Sunday night/ Monday morning.

The car break-ins occurred in the Prior Park area of the town.

Speaking today, Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Division, Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer thanked a member of the public for phoning the gardaí when they saw something they believed to be suspicious in the Prior Park area that night. “You can’t beat these types of neighbours,” he said.

"Unfortunately some of the cars that were broken into where left unlocked. Criminals will go around trying car doors until they get one that is left unlocked, so let’s not make it easy for them.

"Wherever you park your vehicle, we would always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location. Try not to leave any valuables in it whatsoever.

"If you do see someone in your area acting suspiciously, day or night, don’t think twice about calling us.”