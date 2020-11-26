Renewed calls for cycle lane on new road on Tipperary/Waterford border

The campaign to provide a cycle lane on the new road surface at Dungarvan road, near The Fingerpost in Clonmel, has been supported by members of the Borough District.

Cycling groups and residents of the nearby Pinewood Drive estate have already requested that a cycle lane would be provided in the new road, which will include a roundabout and a footpath.

Cllr Richie Molloy said it would be “crazy” not to instal a cycle lane. If it wasn’t done now it would be installed at an enormous cost in years to come.

The request should be made to Waterford county council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), he stated.

Cllr Pat English said they should insist that cycle lanes would be included in any new roads infrastructure.

Cllr Michael Murphy said it’s great that Waterford county council was making such a significant investment of more than €1.9 million in the area.

The senior engineer in Waterford had been very facilitating, and stated that the footpath on the riverside of the road would be made as wide as possible to facilitate walkers and cyclists.

District Engineer Eoin Powell said he had spoken with the relevant senior engineer in Waterford county council about this.

He had stated that he would consider the matter and reply to Tipperary county council as soon as possible.

However Mr Powell added that Waterford county council would have the final say in this matter.

