Tipperary District gardaí seized 13 vehicles not displaying tax or insurance in one week 

Tipperary District gardaí seized 13 vehicles over a period of seven days this month because they were being driven without without tax or insurance.

The vehicles were seized and impounded across the district that includes Tipperary Town and its hinterland of rural communities, between Monday, November 16 and Monday, November 23.

Some of the vehicles seized were stopped at garda checkpoints while others were stopped randomly by officers.

Owners of vehicles that gardaí seize must pay to have them towed and are also charged a daily storage fee until they reclaim them.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said about 90 per cent of vehicles gardaí seize end up being crushed as their owners don’t reclaim them. To avoid this fate, he advised motorists to ensure their vehicles’ tax and insurance cover are in order.