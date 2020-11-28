Tipperary Studies service will take over Clonmel graveyards website

The Tipperary Local Studies and Archives service will be requested to host the data from the Clonmelgraveyards.com website, it has been announced.

The Clonmel graveyards website is an invaluable resource for researchers and it’s clear that a great deal of work has gone into the site, District Administrator Michael Moroney stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said that the website’s existing images had the potential to work in tandem with the Tipperary Studies graveyard inscriptions data on the Tipperary County Council library website - https://tipperarystudies.ie/ digitisation-project/gravestone-inscriptions/.

Mr Moroney said the collection of images would greatly accompany the existing 20 volumes of Clonmel gravestone transcriptions that were already online, and which were scanned from library collections.

Tribute to man who started website

Cllr Richie Molloy said the website owner Eamon Crowley had put in huge work over the years, showing great initiative to come up with the idea and then to maintain the website.

However Mr Crowley was no longer in a position to continue and it would be a shame to lose it.

Cllr Molloy said the website was very valuable for people who were looking for graves in St Patrick’s cemetery and researching family trees.

Cllr Pat English said it was an excellent site and was used by people from all over the world. It was a great asset for the people of Clonmel.

