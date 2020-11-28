Four year driving ban imposed on Cahir based motorcyclist

A judge has imposed 240 hours community service and a four year driving ban on a Cahir based man caught driving a motorcycle while his licence was disqualified.

Judge Terence Finn handed down these penalties to Marcin Tuliszka Loga of 1 Rosemount View, Cahir at Cashel District Court after receiving a Probation Service report confirming he was suitable to do community service as a penalty.

The judge imposed 140 hours community service in lieu of four months imprisonment and a four year driving licence disqualification on Mr Loga for driving without a licence at Barnora, Cahir on July 8 last year.

And he levied a further 100 hours community service work and a concurrent four year driving ban on the defendant for driving without insurance cover on the same date.