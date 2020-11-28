Man (42) pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in County Tipperary

A 42-year-old man, who has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child in county Tipperary, has been sent forward to the next session of Tipperary Circuit Court in Clonmel for sentencing.

The defendant appeared before the latest sitting of Cashel District Court where Judge Terence Finn remanded him to appear before Tipperary Circuit Court at Clonmel Courthouse on December 1.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is charged with sexually exploiting a young girl in county Tipperary between December 25, 2016 and April 25, 2017.

The defendant’s solicitor Aidan Leahy informed Judge Finn that his client had signed a plea of guilty in relation to the charge.