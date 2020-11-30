Planning permission sought for 36 new homes in Carrick-on-Suir

A property development firm is seeking planning permission to build a housing estate of 36 new homes in Carrick-on-Suir.

Tipperary County Council received a planning application from Bellerin 5 Limited on November 6 requesting approval to build a mix of single and two-storey houses at Greenhill Village located off the Pill Road.

According to the planning application, the housing estate will comprise 16 two-storey two-bedroom homes, 12 two-storey three-bedroom houses, four single-storey one-bedroom houses, two single storey three-bedroom houses, one single storey two-bedroom house and one two-storey four-bedroom house.

The application also proposes 65 car parking spaces and a public open space.

The council is due to reach a decision on January 9 on whether to approve, refuse or seek further information on the project.