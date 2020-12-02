Gardaí appeal for public’s help with investigations into assaults on two teenagers in Clonmel
Gardaí investigating separate assault incidents on two teenage boys in Clonmel that happened on the same day, have appealed to the public for help in tracing the culprits.
A 15-year-old boy was assaulted by a male at St Patrick’s Road, Clonmel as he walked home from school between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 10. He suffered concussion and required medical treatment.
A Garda spokesperson said his attacker escaped by running across St Patrick’s Cemetery car park. He was approximately 5 feet six inches in height with blonde hair and wore dark clothing.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was also assaulted by a male unknown to him as he walked by Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre at Oakville shortly before 1pm on the same day. He suffered a swollen eye.
Anyone with information that may assist these Garda investigations should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.
