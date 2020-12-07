Tipperary District gardaí issue appeal for Christmas cards and gifts donations for nursing home residents 

The gardaí of Tipperary Garda District will bring festive cheer to the residents of nursing homes in their area by delivering Christmas gifts and cards to them.

They are appealing to local primary school children to send in Christmas cards to bring a smile to the faces of nursing home residents.

And they are also appealing to members of the public to donate a small gift for the cause. The final date for donation of gifts is this Friday, December 11.

“Our seniors have had a difficult time during the pandemic and we are asking for your help to spread some Christmas cheer their way,” said a Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman.

Suggested gifts that can be donated include slippers, socks, blankets, scarves, hats, gloves, puzzle books, books, calendars, magazines, stationary and jigsaws. Other suitable gift ideas are bath products, hair brushes, toiletry sets, perfumes, soaps, chocolates and sweets.

Gifts and cards can be dropped into Tipperary Town Garda Station, contact phone number: (062) 80670.

If you wish to donate a gift or arrange collection please contact the following gardaí based at Tipperary Garda Station: Sgt. Hilda Moloney, email: hilda.p.moloney@garda.ie; Garda Aidan Moylan, email: aidan.g.moyland@garda.ie, Garda Aoife Davoren, email: aoife.m.davoren@garda.ie; Garda Rodion Bessonov, rodion.r.bessonov@garda.ie, Garda Peter Cleary, peter.t.cleary@garda.ie.

Donated gifts should be unwrapped and in a gift bag. The quarantining of goods will apply.