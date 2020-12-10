Christmas decorations stolen from Tipperary village have been recovered 

More than 10 wooden Christmas decorations stolen from Dundrum village on Tuesday night, were recovered this morning (Thursday, December 10).

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said the stolen decorations, made by workers on the Marlbog Community Employment Scheme, were recovered at a location near Dundrum village shortly before lunchtime.

He said no arrests have yet been made but garda enquiries in relation to the crime are ongoing.

Gardaí trawled through CCTV footage of Dundrum village as part of their investigation into the theft.

Knockavilla Community Council, which erected the decorations, issued a statement on its Facebook page this afternoon saying its members were “thrilled” at the news.

The Council thanked the gardaí of Tipperary Town Garda Station and all the businesses in the village who searched through their CCTV cameras to help solve the crime.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into the theft should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.