Tipperary singer to star in new country music contest on TG4

The search for the next big country music star will return to TG4 this week.

Glór Tíre will back in the Quays for 12 weeks, as six hopeful singers battle it out with help from mentors Cliona Hagan, Robert Mizzell, Mike Denver, Lousie Morrissey, Michael English and The Sheerin Family.

Glór Tíre will be presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide advising and guiding the contestants. The public will decide who stays and who will go each week.

Among the contestants is Tipperary Town singer Stephen Stokes, who hopes to become the next big country star under the guidance of Louise Morrissey. His musical influences include Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Mick Flavin, George Strait.

This year's other singers are:

Kelan Browne from Ballnbofey, County Donegal (mentored by Robert Mizzell)

David Connor from Claremorris, County Mayo (mentored by Michael English)

Mary Hoey from Cullyhanna, County Armagh (mentored by The Sheerin Family)

Emma Donohue from Ballinasloe, County Galway (mentored by Mike Denver)

Tilly Dawson-Stanley from Glasson, County Westmeath (mentored by Cliona Hagan)

Viewers will be able to vote by downloading the Glór Tíre app in the App Store or on Google Play Store.

Glór Tíre will air every Tuesday at 9.30pm from January 5 on TG4.