UPDATE: Covid-19 cases in Tipperary have risen by over 100, according to latest figures

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in County Tipperary has increased by 113, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 6).

The 113 extra cases of the virus in the county were confirmed to the HSPC as of midnight on Tuesday, January 5. A further update on the number of cases around the country will be announced this evening, (Thursday, January 7).

There have been a total of 625 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in County Tipperary in the fortnight up to midnight on Tuesday.

Despite the worrying increase in confirmed cases, Tipperary has the second lowest incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population in the country. The incidence rate in Co. Tipperary in the 14 days up to midnight on Tuesday was 391.7 per 100,000 population.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported that nationally it was notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2,299

As of midnight Tuesday 5 January, the HPSC was notified of 7,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 121,154* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 121,154 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified on Tuesday:

3,740 are men and 4,078 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

2,263 in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2pm yesterday (Wednesday), 954 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. There have been 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"The country is in a serious phase of this surge of COVID-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

"It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering."



