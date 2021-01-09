Carrick-on-Suir area schools donated over €3,000 to St Vincent de Paul Christmas food appeal

Secondary and primary school students in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland dug deep in their pockets to raise more than €3,000 for the local St Vincent de Paul Christmas food appeal.

The money raised by local schools through a variety of pre-Christmas fundraising events was used by St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul to provide more than 60 food hampers and vouchers to local people in need for Christmas.

The food hampers were supplied and distributed by SuperValu, Carrick-on-Suir.

St Nicholas Conference president Michael Lonergan said the absence of church gate collections for most of this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant they were struggling to raise funds.

The conference wrote to all schools in the locality to see if they could come up with some fundraising ideas for the Christmas food appeal and they were “overwhelmed” with the response.

Mr Lonergan thanked the principals, teachers and students in all the schools who took part in the campaign and congratulated them on their magnificent fundraising efforts.

“The year 2020 has been very difficult for everyone but the effort and initiative shown by our young people in our schools has to be commended.

“We are very grateful for all your hard work and support.”

Mr Lonergan also thanked O’Sullivan’s Centra at Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir which made a donation to St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul before Christmas.

Photos of the cheque presentations made by all the schools towards the St Vincent de Paul Christmas Food Appeal are published in this week's print edition of The Nationalist now in local shops.