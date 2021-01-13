Aldi is creating 24 new jobs at its eight Tipperary stores

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has announced it is creating 24 new jobs at its eight County Tipperary stores.

The company said all the new jobs are permanent position and is part of their recruitment drive to hire more than 1050 new staff across the country this year. The 1050 new jobs comprise 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs to support busy trading periods.

The new jobs follow a surge in sales and customer footfall at Aldi stores across the country in the last 12 months, with sales growing by 15.2% and with over 1.4 million households shopping at its stores.

Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director of Aldi Ireland said their stores have experienced a major increase in customer footfall since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our staff have played a central role in ensuring people have had access to essential best value groceries in a safe environment.”

“We take pride in being one of the best employers in the country, employing over 4,500 colleagues and paying industry leading wages.”

“With ambitious plans to open more stores across the country, we require 1,050 new staff to join the Aldi team this year, so we can continue providing the best shopping experience in Ireland.

This includes recruiting 24 new employees for our stores in County Tipperary. We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland,” he added.