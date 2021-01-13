Learning hub expanded to support Tipperary students during school closures

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is calling on parents across Tipperary to check out its dedicated Parents’ Hub on its Money Matters website, which has been expanded, with additional resources to help parents and guardians support second level students who wish to ‘school up’ on personal finances, while studying from home.

Money Matters is a free, personal finance course for junior cycle students, developed by the CCPC and delivered online through a range of interactive e-learning tools and supports.

The Covid-19 crisis has changed how students are learning and how parents and guardians support them with their studies, with more classes and assessments being delivered online.

As a readymade course, with resources for parents, lesson plans, project ideas and video content, Money Matters offers a comprehensive and interactive way for parents and guardians to help students learn about personal finances, through self-structured learning.

With school re-openings delayed due to the pandemic, parents and guardians are invited to visit moneymatters.ccpc.ie to learn more about Money Matters and how it can supplement their child’s class curriculum.

Through targeted modules, bespoke quizzes, projects and multi-media support tools, Money Matters offers a way for students to build invaluable life skills in a fun and engaging way, allowing them to make informed choices about their personal finances now and in the future.

For more information visit moneymatters.ccpc.ie

