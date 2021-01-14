Senator Garrett Ahearn backs The Nationalist campaign to allow pharmacies rollout Covid vaccine

Senator Garrett Ahearn has backed The Nationalist campaign to get pharmacies approved to provide Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Nationalist has started a petition to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly so the people of Tipperary can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to local communities through local pharmacies.

Hundreds of people have already signed the petition and Senator Ahearn has called on people to support the campaign.

"I support the call for Tipperary pharmacists to lead the charge for our communities in the fight against Covid 19. The next number of months will be the defining period of this pandemic. How we as a government act will determine the success of the vaccine rollout.

In most communities, a pharmacy is one of the few places open and they have a proven track record with administering the flu vaccine.

If approved by the EMA the Astrazeneca vaccine will hopefully be here by the end of the month and that will ramp up supply significantly.

I have complete faith in our pharmacists in administrating this vaccine and i know they will play a vital roll along with our GPs and vaccination teams in reaching the individuals most in need within our community" said Senator Ahearn.